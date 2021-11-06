Poste Italiane selects new postmen: deadline for applications

Poste Italiane is looking for new postmen. Let’s see which profiles are sought, the areas of work and until there is time to submit your application

The Italian job market it is experiencing a new flowering phase. The loosening of restrictions due to pandemic it is favoring a gradual return to work rhythms pre-covid, which also has positive effects on new hires.

On this trail, there is also Italian post, one of the historical groups of the Beautiful country, who recently published a new recruitment notice dedicated to postman to be used in various areas of the boot.

Poste Italiane is looking for new postmen

Going specifically the research covers 11 regions, all located in the center-north, namely Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont, Trentino Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Emilia Romagna and Liguria. Candidates will be able to express a single geographical preference and once they have joined the team they will sign a fixed-term contract.

Requirements

To be able to apply, it is necessary to have obtained a high school diploma with a minimum score of 70 out of 100. Applications without this requirement will be promptly trashed.

Of course to be able to carry out the postman’s job, it is necessary to have a valid driving license. For those who apply for the autonomous province of Bolzano the bilingualism license (Italian / German).

Application methods and timing

The application must be sent electronically using the form specially prepared on the company website. Candidates must then go to the recruiting section and select the postman ad.

Subsequently, applicants must click on the blue button and proceed with entering their personal and professional data. There is time until November 21 to apply.

Poste Italiane selection process

Resources will be chosen based on the needs of Poste Italiane (click here to find out more job opportunities) in the various territories. The selection procedure will be handled by the human resources area, which will have the task of verifying the candidates either electronically or in the company. The next steps are an oral interview and a driving test, essential for being chosen.