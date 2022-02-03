Poste Italiane, who can get a 420 euro refund

Poste Italiane informs that by 28 February 2022 it will be possible to have a refund of up to 420 euros. Here’s how to get it

The Covid -19 pandemic has had negative consequences not only on the health point of view but also on that socio – economic. There are many Italian families who are found in difficulty during this particular historical period and, for this reason, numerous concessions have been put in place by the Government.

To help the Italians not only the Draghi government but also Poste Italiane which announces a new facility for the most destitute people or families: let’s talk about cashback by Poste.

Cashback Poste Italiane: how to have up to 420 euros in reimbursement

As mentioned, Italians with greater economic difficulties will be able to take advantage of various bonuses and concessions issued by the government. Poste Italiane also took the field to help Italians in this particular historical period. Specifically, Poste goes to meet all those who have a card Postepay and that they may have a reimbursement up to 420 euros.

Read also: INPS, goodbye to 5 bonuses in 2022: official confirmation

Poste Italiane’s cashback will last until February 28, 2022 and, just for the month of February, this offer triples from 1 euro reimbursement to well 3 euro refund for each purchase in authorized points of sale. In order to participate in the Poste Italiane cashback, first of all, download or update thePostepay app, by associating their own prepaid and debit cards Postepay with the application.

Read also: INPS, from 1 February new contributions for these parents

All those who up to February 28 will shop using Postepay and the Postepay code in the authorized points of sale will be able to receive a refund up to 3 euros. Cashback-enabled stores have the QR code for the Postepay Code. The points of sale in which it is possible to use the Postepay podice and obtain a refund are present on almost the entire national territory.

The important news is that this month, for every transaction of at least 10 euros you will not get a 1 euro refund but 3 euro, with a maximum of 15 euro per day. A figure that could entitle you to a cashback of up to 420 euros.