Business

Poste Italiane’s new Cashback is not for everyone. Here’s what it is

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

As we already know, the Cashback bonus has been permanently eliminated. But in addition to state cashback, there are other similar programs offered by private institutions. One of the best known is that of Poste Italiane, which recently launched the new “Cashback Business” program. Let’s see what it is and who it is.

Cashback business of Poste Italiane, what is it and who is it for?

The “Cashback Business” is a new initiative of Poste Italiane, similar to the state cashback, but with very different mechanisms and repayment percentages.

Let’s start by saying that, as stated on the Poste Italiane website, only holders of Postepay Evolution Business or Postepay Business debit card can participate in the program. Membership is automatic and free.

The good news is that the program is valid not only in brick-and-mortar stores, but also in online stores. In other words, the bonus is valid for purchases made at all merchants, with the exception of operations relating to transfer funds, recharging prepaid cards, payments at the post office, payments relating to certain product categories (listed on the Poste Italiane website).

A sore point regarding the refund percentage, which is only 0.5 percent of the amount spent. For all transactions, the cashback is credited to the amount actually debited and not subsequently reversed.

Poste Italiane’s cashback is credited fully automatically when the cumulative threshold of 5 euros is reached and in any case every quarter regardless of the cumulative amount.

Cashback Bonuses, Guides and Related Articles

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman3 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer: minimum price on Amazon

November 28, 2021

Ferrari SF90 Stradale, show at the Bonneville Salt Flats – Auto World

5 days ago

Tesla pays dearly for the tweet: lost 200 billion. But Musk’s brother sold first

November 10, 2021

Camal Studio Super ** ga, a concept car inspired by the Caterham Seven

December 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button