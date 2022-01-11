Poste Italiane’s new Cashback is not for everyone. Here’s what it is

As we already know, the Cashback bonus has been permanently eliminated. But in addition to state cashback, there are other similar programs offered by private institutions. One of the best known is that of Poste Italiane, which recently launched the new “Cashback Business” program. Let’s see what it is and who it is.

Cashback business of Poste Italiane, what is it and who is it for?

The “Cashback Business” is a new initiative of Poste Italiane, similar to the state cashback, but with very different mechanisms and repayment percentages.

Let’s start by saying that, as stated on the Poste Italiane website, only holders of Postepay Evolution Business or Postepay Business debit card can participate in the program. Membership is automatic and free.

The good news is that the program is valid not only in brick-and-mortar stores, but also in online stores. In other words, the bonus is valid for purchases made at all merchants, with the exception of operations relating to transfer funds, recharging prepaid cards, payments at the post office, payments relating to certain product categories (listed on the Poste Italiane website).

A sore point regarding the refund percentage, which is only 0.5 percent of the amount spent. For all transactions, the cashback is credited to the amount actually debited and not subsequently reversed.

Poste Italiane’s cashback is credited fully automatically when the cumulative threshold of 5 euros is reached and in any case every quarter regardless of the cumulative amount.

