Poste Mobile in charge: its best offer only for a week in promotion

The proposal of the Creami WOW offers is enriched by a new solution with many Giga at a very low price

If you have been waiting for an affordable and at the same time advantageous offer in terms of services and commercial proposals, this could be the right opportunity for you. PosteMobile relaunches a new promo in the panorama of his Make me WOW which will allow us to have 50 GB for only € 5.90 per month.

Let’s start with the salient aspects to be aware of before approaching the offer. We are facing a rechargeable type solution, valid both in the case of portability and in the case of a new number. To activate it, you will need to connect to the company’s website and use the practical format. Therefore it will be possible to proceed only through the online channel or alternatively by requesting the assistance of the telephone operator at the service of the provider.

The features of the promotion Create me WOW with 50 GB included

So let’s take a closer look at the characteristics of this promo which, thanks to a balanced mix of services and monthly costs, could satisfy the demand of many users who need a balanced tariff type.

The first amounts to be taken into consideration consist of the price of the sim, corresponding to € 20 to be paid lump sum, to which 10 € are added for activation. Lastly, € 10 due for the first top-up must also be considered. However, sending the sim to our home does not involve additional charges. Once this obstacle has been overcome, the monthly payment will therefore be € 5.90.

Within this package we will find included unlimited voice and sms traffic and data connection, equal to 50 GB as per the plan description, on a 4G + network with speeds up to 300Mbps. For roaming in the European community, the conditions related to calls and messages do not change, while the internet component is reduced to 3.93GB.

However, if this solution works for us, we will have to hurry up and grab this flash offer, since we will have until Sunday 14 November to activate it.

