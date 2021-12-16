Poste renews the agreement on postal savings – Ultima Ora in 2024 with Cdp

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 16 – CDP and Poste Italiane have approved the terms of a new agreement until 2024 on postal savings, which includes Postal Savings Books for a total of 103 billion and Postal savings bonds for a total of 216 billion .

“The terms of this agreement make it possible to achieve the financial objectives relating to the commissions for the distribution of postal savings envisaged in our 24SI plan in a sustainable way”, comments the CEO. by Poste Italiane, Matteo Del Fante. “It guarantees the continuity of deposits and offers a prospect of further development of Postal Savings”, comments the CEO. by Cdp, Dario Scannapieco.

According to the agreement, which will be signed in the next few days – explains a joint note -, the placement and management of Coupons and Booklets will continue to be remunerated by annual commissions, differentiated on the basis of the type of products, the amount of which remains substantially in line with previous years, with a minimum of € 1.6 billion and a maximum of € 1.85 billion, against agreed net inflows targets. The remuneration scheme for the placement of the Coupons, previously based mainly on up-front commissions, now provides for a mixed remuneration, partly linked to up-front commissions (differentiated by year of issue and type of Coupon) and partly to annual management (differentiated by year of issue of the Voucher), “which better guarantees the sustainability of the service”. (HANDLE).