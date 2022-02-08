Poste reopens the platform but officially suspends the sale

We had anticipated this in recent days and after the initial deactivation of the platform it is now official, Poste Italiane has officially suspended the purchase service of transferable tax credits pursuant to art. 121 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree).

Superbonus 110%: credit purchase service suspended

Following the publication and entry into force of the Law Decree n. 4/2022 (Sostegni-ter Decree) which eliminated the multiple transfer mechanism of tax credits, limiting the transfers to one, Poste Italiane first deactivated the platform for the purchase of tax credits and then only suspend the service.

It will now be possible to access the Poste platform but limited to the visualization functions of the cases in progress without any possibility of instructing new ones.

Changes to the credit transfer mechanism

We remind you that following the publication of the Sostegni-ter Decree and in particular pursuant to art. 28, some important changes to art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Relaunch Decree which now provides:

1. The subjects who incur, in the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, expenses for the interventions listed in paragraph 2 can opt, instead of the direct use of the deduction due, alternatively:

a) for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the amount due, up to a maximum amount equal to the amount itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, transferable by the same to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer ;

b) for the transfer of a tax credit of the same amount to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries without the right of subsequent transfer .

Amendments concerning loans which, as of February 7, 2022, were previously the subject of one of the alternative options (discount on invoice and credit transfer). These credits can only be the subject of a further assignment to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries, within the terms provided therein.

It is also envisaged that the sale contracts concluded in violation of the new provisions are null and void.

Extension of terms

With Provision of 4 February 2022, n. 37381 the director of the Revenue Agency has extended by ten days (17/02/2022) the deadline for the official entry into force of the new changes to the alternative options to the 110% super bonus and other building bonuses.

The same deadline of 7 February was extended to 7 March 2022 with reference to the expenses incurred in 2022 for interventions aimed at overcoming and eliminating architectural barriers, referred to in Article 119-ter of the Relaunch Decree