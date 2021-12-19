Poste sentenced to pay the interest-bearing bond: the case

Poste Italiane had decided to give her 28 thousand euros instead of the 65 thousand she was entitled to, but the judge agreed with her. The Turin court sentenced the Post Office to recognize when due to a saver, holder of an interest-bearing postal voucher which he had purchased in 1989, worth 5 million lire, and which after 30 years he had decided to collect. The sentence came at the end of a long litigation, could represent an important precedent for all those who wait to see the returns on their interest-bearing bonds bought after 1986 paid.

The postal interest-bearing coupon issued in lire that is now worth a fortune: the dispute over rates of return

From that moment, in fact, the misunderstanding that led thousands of citizens to start disputes with the Italian Post Office was born. Starting from 1986, the “Q” series of 30-year investment products began to be issued, with lower rates of return than the previous ones, which were identified with the letter “P”.

For years, however, post offices have continued to use forms intended for the old, higher yields, simply stamping with the letter “Q” to refer to the new, lower yields.

A change that, however, would be valid only for the first twenty years of return and therefore, while Poste calculates the last ten years with lower rates (at 8 – 9 – 10.5 and 12%), at the time of payment, to the owner of the voucher, the amount was instead the result of previous returns (ie 9 – 11 – 13 and 15%), 26 times higher than the sum established by the company.

Almost three thousand citizens in 2020 found themselves in the same situation as the Turin saver and who decided to resort to bank arbitration, obtaining favorable judgment.

Despite the wrong position, In any case, the Italian Post Office had decided not to pay the higher sums, believing that there were rulings of different courts also to his advantage.

At that point, for many holders of interest-bearing bonds, there is nothing left to do but contact the ordinary judge in civil court.