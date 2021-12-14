Poste will pay 65 thousand euros for an interest-bearing bond of 5 million lire

The saver who has decided to collect the investment of a good fruiting dating back to 1989. This is the sentence of the civil court of Turin which sentenced Poste Italiane to pay the holder 26 times the original value of the voucher which consisted of 5 million old lire. The postal concessionaire had said he was willing to pay a maximum of € 28,000.

The interest-bearing bond ends up in court

But the judge agreed with the applicant. It is not the first time that the battle to the sound of euros that sees the interest-bearing bonds of the Post Office at the center ends in a courtroom. As reported by Repubblica, it is therefore a judgment not insignificant for all those savers who find themselves having to fight against the post office to be entitled to the returns they are entitled to thanks to the possession of postal savings bonds concerning some series issued after 1986.

At the time, the ‘Q’ series of investment products had already come out, which saw much lower rates of return than in the past, but often Poste continued to use the modules of the previous series, the ‘P’, by putting only a stamp above the old yields to indicate how much they would have yielded over time. But the indication given for the new ones taxi it referred only to the first twenty years of yield. For this reason, the holder of the bonds, at the time of cashing, usually at the expiry of 30 years, thought he could count for the last ten years on the rates of the P series, of 9 – 11 – 13 and 15%, against 8 – 9 – 10.5 and 12% of the Q series.

Instead Poste always aimed to pay only the lowest ones. In 2020 alone there were 3 thousand i savers who had appealed to the bank arbitrator to have the higher amounts recognized. And they all had the law on their side. However, since the spring of 2020, Poste Italiane had decided to continue to pay only the low rates and not the higher sums, believing that some courts had also issued sentences in their favor. Those who did not want to accept the choice of Poste therefore had only one possibility: to start a judicial process and to appeal to the ordinary judge in civil proceedings.

