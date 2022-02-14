PosteCasa UltraVeloce at € 19.90 per month: official Fiber Plus USB stick with unlimited Giga – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting today February 13, 2022 and for just over a week, the fixed network offer PosteCasa Ultra-fastmade available by PostePay and also available in FTTH fibercan be activated in promotion at the cost of 19.90 euros per month.

As already told by MondoMobileWeb, this is a promo available exclusively online until February 20, 2022except for any extensions.

How the promo with a discounted price works

Under usual conditionsthe fixed network offer PosteCasa Ultra-fast is offered at a price of 26.90 euros per month (instead of 30.90 euros per month), with an activation, delivery of the equipment and installation cost of 49 euros (instead of 99 euros).

In the period that goes from 13 to 20 February 2022this new promotion is available only for online activations, which, as already mentioned, lowers the price to 19.90 euros per month. Furthermore, the cost of activation, delivery and installation also drops to 19.90 euros (in this case one-off).

As indicated on the official PostePay website, the monthly cost is valid for the entire duration of the contract, “No hidden costs and no surprises on the invoice”. The official website of Poste Italiane has also decided to promote the initiative on its main home page.

It is fair to point out that the tariff offers of telephone operators can be changed unilaterally as required by current legislation. PostePay, with the addition of the words “locked price“, Promises not to change the monthly price of the offer activated in this period.

The double connection of PosteCasa Ultraveloce

PosteCasa Ultra-fast is advertised as an offer with “Two connections”as it proposes a landline data only with unlimited connection plus one PosteMobile SIM with unlimited Giga within a 4G USB stick.

Regarding the fixed line, the network technology is foreseen Mixed Fiber Copper FTTE or FTTC exclusively on the TIM network, but also the FTTH fiber on the TIM network and on the Open Fiber network.

In Mixed Copper Fiberdepending on the coverage, profiles are provided: FTTE (VDSL2) with up to 100 Mbps in download and 20 Mbps in upload; FTTC (VDSL2) with up to 100 Mbps in download and 20 Mbps in upload; FTTC (EVDSL) with up to 200 Mbps in download and 20 Mbps in upload.

In FTTH fiberinstead, it is possible to reach up to 1 Gbps download and 100 Mbps upload on the TIM network, or up to 1 Gbps download and 300 Mbps upload on Open Fiber network.

Regarding the unlimited Giga on USB stick, please note that PosteMobile allows you to browse on Vodafone network in 2G, 4G and 4G +allowing you to reach a maximum browsing speed of 300 Mbps in download and 50 Mbps in upload.

The Wi-Fi modem and the 4G USB key

To use the fixed line internet connection, the customer is provided with a Wi-Fi modem on loan for free use. According to the technological solution and the availability in stock, two different models are available, respectively named FRITZ! Box 7530 And ZTE H2640.

It is also specified that in compliance with the AGCOM resolution 348/18 / CONS on “Free modem”customers can configure a alternative modemby setting the parameters shown on the official website.

As already mentioned, one is also supplied with PosteCasa Ultraveloce PosteMobile SIM with unlimited Gigaalready inserted inside a 4G USB stick.

The key in question, available in the models HUAWEI E3372h-320 or ZTE MF833U1is provided on free loan as happens with the modem.

To take advantage of the mobile connection via SIM and 4G key, you can access the dedicated page or section “My offer” of their own personal area, in any case by entering the requested data. Once this is done, it will be necessary to start browsing connect the key to the USB port of the modemwith the possibility of moving both devices where you prefer.

As indicated on the page dedicated to the offer, on the official PostePay website, customers can browse through the mobile line even before the fixed network is installed.

Finally, it should be noted that in the case of termination from the offer, the modem and the USB stick must be returned within 60 days at your own expense and care.

More info on PosteCasa Ultraveloce

With PosteCasa Ultraveloce, the monthly cost is billed to bimonthly intervals by telephone account, with payment by postal order. In the first 8 invoices the customer must also bear a stamp duty, equal to 16 euros equivalent to 2 euros per invoice.

In addition to the above bundle, the offer also includes a dedicated technical assistancereachable at the free number 160, by e-mail at the address assistenzaclientifibra@postepay.it or from the personal area on the official website of Poste Italiane.

As an alternative to the online promotion offer, until February 26, 2022 it is possible to activate the standard offer at post offices.

In this case, the cost of the offer is therefore equal to € 26.90 per month (instead of € 30.90 per month), while the cost of activation, delivery of the equipment and first installation is 49 euros (instead of 99 euros).

According to sources verified by MondoMobileWeb, in this period in some post offices of Poste Italiane it is possible to activate, in a limited edition, PosteCasa UltraVeloce at € 26.90 per month without activation costs.

