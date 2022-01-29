PosteInfo, here is the new scam sms: what to watch out for

In the last few days, a rather dangerous text message related to PosteInfo has been circulating. In reality it is a sensational new scam

The company is no stranger to the matter. His name is used by cybercriminals to make the staging more credible.

Attention is never too much when it comes to electronic devices. The possibility that some network criminals might steal our sensitive data is always around the corner.

The phishing and malware installation attempts is quite high at this historical stage and they often and willingly point to home banking services. A few weeks ago an application of this type was attacked by the BRATA bug which is able to control smartphones and reset them to factory settings.

Wave of SMS from Poste Italiane: attention to detail that can escape

PosteInfo, the SMS scam that is generating alarmism among users

On the other hand, the fake “branded” PosteInfo text message is more current (it is good to reiterate that it has nothing to do with all this) with a link not to be clicked for any kind of reason. The content of the message is as follows: “PosteInfo beware! for security reasons, we invite you to consult the following link “.

And it is precisely the action not to be taken ever since in this way you risk delivering private information to cybercriminals. (even by not entering the requested info, a deleterious data leak could be triggered), which are waiting for nothing else. A technique seen and reviewed, but which unfortunately is still taking hold.

In this regard it is very important to know that the companies of this type, for no reason in the world carry out important communications through a simple message on smartphone.

Another clue that can help unmask the scam are grammatical errors. Already taking into consideration the text above, it is clear that there is a lack of adequate punctuation, before capital and small letters.

Fake sms, the hacker empties his account: what does the bank do?

The main problem in these circumstances is when the potential victims are people less accustomed to technology and consequently to the dangers that come with it. Those who are more knowledgeable in this regard have a kind of moral obligation to educate people who are ignorant of these risks.