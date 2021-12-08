PosteMobile at € 5.90 per month: until 12 December 2021 Creami Wow 50 Giga returns – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

Starting today 8 December 2021, the virtual operator PosteMobile is back to propose once again Make me Wow 50 Giga, the mobile network offering consisting of minutes, SMS and 50 Giga of data traffic at the cost of € 5.90 per month.

After the debut of the offer, initially valid from 23 to 26 September 2021, PosteMobile has also allowed activation on other occasions, such as for Black Friday.

Now, directly online on the official website of the operator, Creami Wow 50 Giga is back to being available until December 12, 2021. As usual, the new customers they can either activate a new number than to request the portability from any other operator.

PosteMobile and the offer Creami Wow 50 Giga

PosteMobile is a FULL MVNO virtual operator of mobile telephony owned by PostePay of the Poste Italiane group.

Currently, the operator uses the Vodafone network in 2G, 4G and 4G +, with speed of navigation up to 300 Mbps in download and up to 50 Mbps in upload.

With Make me Wow 50 Giga, new customers purchase the rate plan Make me extra Wow, normally consisting of 10 Giga of monthly data traffic. In this case, however, they are obtained 50 Giga total every month, consisting of 10 Giga of base and 40 Giga of bonus.

The latter are disbursed within 24 hours of activation, but starting from the second month it will be possible to take advantage of the total 50 Giga immediately after renewal.

Overall, therefore, PosteMobile Create me Wow 50 Giga provides every month unlimited minutes to all national fixed and mobile numbers, Unlimited SMS to all national numbers e 50 Giga of data traffic in 4G + at the cost of € 5.90 per month.

Monthly renewal and initial cost

With this tariff offer, renewals are automatically charged on residual credit, but if this is insufficient at the time of renewal, a pay as you go fee applies 18 euro cents per minute e 12 euro cents for each SMS sent.

moreover, in the event of non-renewal, the basic daily rate of 3.50 euros for 400 Megabytes, charged at the first connection and only in case of use.

Regarding the purchase of the new rechargeable SIM, with the offer in question is expected a total price of 20 euros, consisting of 10 euros for activation and 10 euros for telephone top-ups.

Extra-threshold costs and credit mechanics

If the customer PosteMobile consumes the Giga included with this offer, internet browsing is blocked with the possibility of activating the additional option Extra Giga.

This option, available at cost of € 1.99, allows you to continue browsing through 1 Giga of data traffic, but once consumed, the latter must also be purchased an additional additional Giga always at the price of 1.99 euros.

As with all tariff offers of the range Create me, also in this case the monthly traffic is calculated through the mechanism of credit.

For the offer Make me WOW 50 Giga, the amount of data traffic (i.e. 50 Giga per month) corresponds to 51,200 credits, each of which is scaled after 1MB of browsing. The minutes and SMS are unlimited, but to be used in compliance with the general terms and conditions and common sense.

EU roaming and services included

The PosteMobile offer in question can also be used in Roaming in the countries of the European Union and the United Kingdom (currently). In this case, the minutes and SMS are valid at same national conditions, but there is a limit of 3.93 Giga per month throughout 2021.

Once this limit in EU Roaming is exceeded, it is possible to surf at the cost of 0.36 euro cents per MB, based on the KB consumed and up to the exhaustion of the Giga package envisaged by the national offer.

Finally, it is specified that with all PosteMobile plans the services are included at no additional cost I look for you And Call back now, the residual credit check at number 401212, the service hotspot (as required by law) and call waiting.

