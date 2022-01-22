PosteMobile, the best offers for January 2022: lots of gigabytes and guaranteed savings

Two excellent PosteMobile offers are available on the market for value for money and a single common denominator: savings

Are you looking for a good promotion to change managers? So keep reading this article. PosteMobile has in fact launched the subscription of two new rechargeable mobile offers with an excellent quality-price ratio. It’s about the rates PosteMobile Creami Extra WOW 50 And PosteMobile Creami Extra WOW 150, one aimed at savings-conscious users and the other designed for those looking for a rather large bundle of data traffic.

Both PosteMobile offers they are aimed at new users and do not foresee conditions or limits as regards the portability of the number. Rather, the monthly outlay varies, reflecting itself in a different amount of data traffic: 50 gigabytes in the first case and even 150 gigabytes in the second. The challenge a Very Mobile, to date the only operator offering 220 gigabytes at a price of less than 10 euros, has already started.

But let’s go in order. PosteMobile Creami Extra WOW 50 puts on the plate the availability of unlimited minutes of calls to all national fixed and mobile numbers, unlimited messages to all national numbers and 50 gigabytes of data traffic to surf the Internet under the Vodafone network at the maximum nominal speed of 300 Mbps in download. The price to be incurred each month is 6.99 euros, similar to the many rechargeable offers proposed by the competition but with the advantage of a less stringent download speed limit (precisely, 300 Mbps instead of 30 Mbps, as canonically expected) .

PosteMobile Creami Extra WOW 150 is the best PosteMobile offer of the moment

The second rate, the PosteMobile Creami Extra WOW 150, which differs from the first for the presence of 150 gigabytes of data traffic, against a price of 9.99 euros per month. Also in this case, the expected nominal browsing speed is up to 300 Mbps, with support for the Vodafone infrastructure.

Two o’clockPosteMobile offers can be activated online by connecting to PosteMobile official site and choosing the desired rate from the homepage, or at any post office, but with disbursements different: 10 euros in the first case, and 15 euros in the second, although always one-off. No limits on the provider of origin, as mentioned at the beginning: number portability is in fact guaranteed even for current Vodafone customers, Tim and WindTre.