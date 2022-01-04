Postepay, 4 new services for 2022: the news

Important news for Postepey owners. Four new services will be available to them from this 2022. Let’s find out what it is

Among the innovations launched by Postepay at the end of 2021 and which will be fully usable in this 2022, the possibility of recharging other current accounts stands out. Everything will be possible through the app. It’s all quite simple, just associate your Poste Italiane card to the current account in question, even if it belongs to other banks.

A very interesting novelty that will certainly simplify the operations for many users who have also chosen Postepay to manage their savings. Another introduction is that of instant bank transfer.

The latter also aims to speed up and simplify the transfer of funds. Unlike the transfer traditional, this allows you to have your money credited within seconds. An important novelty as, in general, the times for sending and receiving money by bank transfer require at least 24 hours.

Postepay: the news for 2022

Postepay opens up a wide range of opportunities to its customers. It will be possible, again through the app, to send money with Western Union. The limits are set at € 1,000 per day and up to € 3,000 per month.

Read also: Postepay news: from today it can also be recharged in this way



Card holders can therefore easily send their money all over the world. The recipient will be able to collect the money in cash at a Western Union agency. All with a view to simplifying the use of the app’s features as much as possible.

Read also: “INPS refund on your postepay”. Beware of the strange phone call



To close this roundup reserved for the new functions made available to customers Postepay the domiciliation of payments. Carrying out the operation is quite simple, just follow the menu within the app. With this option we can easily pay the utilities and bills with a few clicks.