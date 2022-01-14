PostePay, a card for every need: which is more convenient?

Payments, transfers, credits, online purchases and at affiliated merchants: PostePay allows a great variety of operations. Just choose the right model.

PostePay is one of the most popular tools of Poste Italiane. In some ways even more than the BancoPosta account. It is in fact an agile card, which allows quick and safe payments. The services, however, depend precisely on the type of card you choose. In fact, using a Standard it’s not the same as opting for an Evolution. The choice must clearly be oriented to the needs you have. Someone, despite not having an open current account with Poste, chooses to have a PostePay even to get their salary credited. Some even allow you to make wire transfers, actually functioning as real credit cards.

Before proceeding with the choice, therefore, it is good to consider all the variables involved. PostePay is certainly a good opportunity but, especially if the frequency of payments is high, the decision will have to be well thought out, considering all the pros and cons. In reality, the variants do not even reach a dozen. However, each has its own peculiarities, characteristics that make it more or less advantageous compared to another. This is why the will and, above all, the needs of the customer take over in a decisive way.

PostePay, all the variants: which one should choose

If you are not a PostePay expert, the standard option may be the best. Both for the cost (10 euros for the issue) and for the methods of use: purchases in Italy and abroad, on Visa affiliated websites. Furthermore, the Standard does not impose annual management costs and allows cash withdrawals at both Postamat and bank ATMs. Basically, the ABC of PostePay and, perhaps for this reason, one of the most popular models.

Evolution models

With PostePay Evolution we take a small but considerable step forward. For only 2 euros more as a cost for the issue, this type of card will allow you to receive wire transfers (you will therefore be equipped with an iban code) and of course to make them. For this on the Evolution it will also be possible to receive the salary. In addition, it will also allow the domiciliation of utilities and the payment of bills. Finally, online and contactless payments are activated. The level rises again with the Evolution Business, again at 12 euros for the issue but with a ceiling of 200 thousand. A card more suitable, therefore, for those who carry out tasks that require greater movements of money. The card can be associated with a POS or the PostePay Code service.

Flexible and youth cards

As for PostePay Digital, there will be no issue costs and it can be used via the app on Google Pay and PostePay Code. The same is true for the Connect model, which can be requested directly via the application. The Connect Backafter all, it includes the features of Evolution with a PosteMobile Sim with 100 Giga (minutes and SMS without limits) included. Also included is the reimbursement cashback of up to 4 euros for not consumed Giga. Among the less “known” cards is the Puntolis variant, with iban for salary or pension credit, which can be recharged in Puntolis tobacconists. The models are more flexible and suitable for young people PostePay Green and IoStudio, respectively at 5 euros and at zero cost as regards emissions. The first will allow you to receive small amounts and pay the same amount, while the second is designed for secondary school students and will allow benefits at merchants affiliated with the Ministry of Education.