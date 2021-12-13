Postepay, a new tax appears: who will have to pay it

Bad news for holders of a Postepay card from Poste Italiane who will have to pay a new tax at the beginning of the year

Not exactly pleasant news coming for all cardholders PostePay you will see one applied new tax the amount of which will be directly deducted from the account.

The tax will involve all Poste Italiane customers but, specifically, only some holders of the PostePay card most used by all Italians: the Evolution.

Postepay Evolution, new tax to be paid

They will therefore be the owners of the PostePay Evolution those who will have an unwelcome surprise to pay. And since Evolution is among the Italian Post Office cards most loved by Italians, there will be hundreds of thousands who will have to pay this new tax. Recall that the Evolution card is used a lot by Italians since it has a Iban code, like a traditional bank account.

What changes for the holders of this card is the cost of the annual fee which will not be more than 10 euros but will increase to 12 euros. The change will involve not only the new holders of a PostePay Evolution but all card holders with activation prior to 1 January 2019.

Poste Italiane justifies the increase by stating that it was necessary due to theincrease in electronic transactions for payments over the past year, which has led to new expenses for service providers. The activation of the card is in fact 5 euros to which 15 euros must be added for the first top-up.

The withdrawal from a dispenser remains unchanged, zero euro if it takes place at a post office e 2 euros at any other bank counter. In general, therefore, between canon and various price increases, the total of increases is around 20% more. Therefore, even Poste Italiane is adapting to the current economic events.