Postepay, beware of the new scam! So they enter your checking account

In recent days, hackers have been targeting again Postepay Italians. In fact a new message from phishing is emptying the checking account of several users. Once again the cybercriminals are using a text message that they pretend to come from Italian post. Despite the defense systems of Poste Italiane, there are still many current accounts emptied of this type of scam.

In the message sent by the scammers you can read a sort of communication coming from the Italian Post Office. In fact, inside it reads: “Dear customer, We inform you that the access and functions of your Postepay Poste Italiane account have been temporarily disabled“. Of course none of this is true. We also invite everyone to never click on links present in this type of message.

Postepay, a message puts the current account at risk: how to recognize it

Inside the message ‘phishing‘, the hackers will not only tell users that their card will be disabled, they will also invite a click a link to check the ‘Online Banking’ profile. Obviously clicking on the link runs into the scam of cyber-criminals. But to convince the most gullible users, the hackers decided to write a long and detailed message.

In fact, you can read inside: “Before we re-enable the use of your card we need you to confirm your identity by filling in a series of data already entered on our site at the time of your registration on the Intesa portal. We invite you to click on the following button and follow the instructions“. Obviously, to defend yourself from this scam you will need ignore this message and proceed with the deletion as well in order to avoid that the scam link is clicked by mistake.