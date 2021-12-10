Postepay blocked after payment: this is what can happen

Postepay cards still represent the most convenient and practical solution to take advantage of the advantages of electronic money, such as online payments, in our country. This is evidenced by the data, which see the telematic products of Poste Italiane, part of an associated but separate joint stock company since 2018, still widely used.

Over 40% of online purchases made in our country are made by one of the Postepay products, a debit card, commonly called “prepaid”, even if it is now differentiated in various versions, from Standard, to switch from Evolution equipped with IBAN, and finally to the most recent Green And Digital.

Postepay blocked after payment

Like all prepaid / debit and credit cards, Postepay also uses a defined payment circuit, which depending on the version is Visa or Mastercard, circuits that are also widely used online for the payment of goods and services. This makes Postepay very versatile but also quite vulnerable to the numerous types of online scams and scams such as phishing, a topic already covered in the past.

Postepay can be blocked, both by the user in case of loss but also independently after a payment.

Here’s what can happen

Like any electronic payment instrument, Postepay can also be a “victim” of automatic blocking: for example, if it is used to make quick payments of the same amount in a short period of time, it can be triggered following the application of anti-money laundering regulations. More rarely this is caused by judicial acts and any type of suspicious activity.

The block after the most common payment is due to the incorrect entry of the 3d Secure password, that is the temporary “talk of order” that is sent via text message from the owner to authorize an online payment. For security reasons, to continue using it, you need to re-register with the Secure code security service.

It is possible to check the lock / unlock status of the card by calling 800.00.33.22, also used for reactivation.