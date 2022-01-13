Postepay, do you know that there is this limit for payments?

There are also limits for daily and monthly payments for Poste Italiane cards. Let’s find out together

Among the cards most used and loved by Italians for their low management costs and ease of use there are certainly the Postepay Standard and Postepay Evolution, both cards issued by Poste Italiane.

In fact, millions of Italians rely on Poste Italiane cards, prepaid or with IBAN, to carry out the most disparate actions such as having their salaries credited, making bank transfers or for shopping and grocery shopping. Like all cards, there are also gods for Postepay limits on payments.

Postepay Evolution: how much is the limit on payments

There Postepay Evolution differs from Postepay Standard as it has a Iban code which allows the crediting of salary or pension, the sending and receiving of wire transfers and the domiciliation of utilities. Through the App of Poste Italiane, then, it is possible to check the balance and movement list directly from the smartphone, pay the bills with a simple photograph, exchange money with the p2p service and SEPA direct debits can be managed.

The Evolution card, then, can be enabled for Apple Pay or Google Pay service to pay contactless and online using an iOS or Android device: just bring the device close to the POS Contactless or pay in all Apps that accept Apple Pay or Google Pay. Of course you can withdraw money cash at Postamat ATMs and make purchases through the online Mastercard circuit and in over 44 million stores worldwide.

Postepay Evolution, like all cards, is however subject to withdrawal limits. The limit maximum daily of the card is 600 euros per day e 2,500 euros per month, by ATM Postamat or authorized bank within the limits of the ceiling, by authorized post offices (POS). The payment limit is instead of: 3,500 euros per day and 10,000 euros per month, on POS of third-party merchants within the limits of the credit limit of the card, at the authorized post offices.