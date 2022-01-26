“Postepay doesn’t charge!”: Crazy, what’s going on?

The spread of Postepay products began in the early 2000s and has continued significantly over the years, with the gradual affirmation of the concept of prepaid card, in our country, notoriously more reluctant to use electronic money.

Success and diffusion

For some years now, Poste Italiane’s telematic products have been managed through a dedicated joint-stock company, which also “controls” PosteMobile, the mobile telephone line of the Poste.

The success of these prepaid cards has also had a conceptual importance for thousands of users who were not even accustomed to using electronic money except through the current account: in fact, Postepay cards do not provide for the opening of an account in order to make purchases locally or on the web, a prerogative that makes these cards still widely used in our country, despite a rather fierce market competition.

“Postepay does not charge!”: Crazy, what is happening?

To date the range of products for the private user provides for the Standard, the Evolution (very widespread and used thanks above all to the presence of the IBAN), and the most recent Green And Digital, designed for a young audience, and for anyone who does not need to use the physical card.

From a technological point of view, Postepay uses its own circuit with regard to data management and relative security, which in recent years has expanded with the Psd2 service, which provides for the association with a mobile number: during the purchase phase, it is sent a temporary code which will then be entered to allow the transaction.

In some cases paying with Postepay may be impossible, even if the amount is equal to or lower than that on the card: this may be due to the failure to recognize the message (in this sense it is appropriate to activate the Psd2), or due to a lack of compatibility of this service with some websites.

The impossibility can also be caused by technical problems, which tend to affect Postepay services especially after 11pm.