PostePay Down, website and app don’t work: what’s up

Update 13:10 – The situation of the downtime of PostePay and Bancoposta improves, but is not yet completely resolved. Many users affected by the problems report that their accounts can finally be accessed, but incomplete data is displayed. In any case, it is not yet possible to carry out transactions of any kind, nor to check the accounts.









Original article

Today, Monday December 13, 2021, it’s a bad day for users of PostePay And Bancoposta: from about 11:30 in the morning, in fact, reports of access system malfunctions, with numerous users who have tried to understand what happens through the Twitter and Facebook profiles of Poste Italiane.

At the moment no official response from Poste, while users complain about the total block starting from the inability to access especially from mobile apps: the system replies “failed authentication“, Another error reported is”GC01“even if you try to access the SPID. There are, but less numerous, the reports of those who are unable to access the Poste Italiane website. Consequently, it is impossible to carry out payments or check the bill. The reports come, without distinction, from all Italy and they are not localized.

Post Pay Down: no official response

The only ones social channels through which it is possible to communicate with Poste are the profile Twitter of Poste.it and those Facebook of Poste.it and PostePay. All three of these profiles are flocking requests for assistance and clarification regarding the disservices, but at the moment no official response has arrived.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.