PostePay, finally arrives the news that many were waiting for that will simplify its use

With the new recharge method, carrying out the operation easily and with much more simplicity will be more immediate

The rechargeable cards provided by Poste Italiane are highly appreciated by users. What makes them an undeniable success are features that make them more accessible than the others.

The Postepay, in the standard and evolution versions, however, remain an economically sustainable solution, despite the small increase linked to the management costs to which they were subject starting from December 2022. But not only. Activating them is a fairly simple operation.

One of the constraints, which however were overcome thanks to this new feature, was related to the charging mode. In the past, in fact, to carry out a restocking of our card we could only have contacted the Italian Post Office, both at a physical office and via the app. Or alternate in the bookshop.

The Poste Open service marks an important change of pace for Poste Italiane’s financial products

Thanks to the new option introduced, external banking institutions will be able to hook up our Postepay cards and recharge them. The service, which is called Poste Open, includes some preliminary steps.

The very first step to take is to verify that the bank concerned is part of the admitted circuit. In fact, at the moment this is made up of: Intesa San Paolo, Unicredit, Fineco, Banco BPM, N26, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Banca Sella, BPER, Revolut and ING. But it is not certain that the list is still subject to future updates.

After downloading the Postepay app and logging in with our credentials, you will need to take a few steps:

open section top up with other accounts

sign the contract for the use of the service

top up the postepay via the indicated external bank account. It will be at this juncture that we will be asked to enter the necessary data, then going to save the registry by clicking on the item add payment instrument

Now that the different payment systems are more integrated with each other, they are giving up many of those constraints that could have made the user desist. It will therefore be child’s play to reload, and make purchases in total safety.