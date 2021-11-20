Postepay, here’s how to withdraw without a card: the novelty

Great news for owners of a Postepay or Banco Posta: here is the procedure for withdrawing even without a card. It is very simple

A very pleasant news arrives for the many customers who have one Postepay. As announced directly by Poste Italiane, it will now be possible withdraw even without using the card. This is an innovative service that has existed for some time for many banks, but so far not feasible at ATMs. Until today.

From now on, in fact, it will be possible to use the mode cardless – this is his name – through the use of a mobile phone also with regard to the common yellow-black or yellow-blue cards. The purpose is “Respond to the digital needs of increasingly advanced customers and satisfy the growing need for security”, reports the company in the press release.

Postepay, cardless withdrawal arrives

This solution, specific Poste, will obviously support the traditional method but will not replace it. The practice is simple and easily assimilated even by those who, due to age or characteristics, are not very inclined to certain innovations. All you have to do is access thePostepay or Banco Posta app and go to the section ‘paperless withdrawal‘.

At that point you have to type the key number 9 on the door and frame the camera with the QR code which will appear a few seconds later. Once this is done, you can select the amount you want and will be confirmed through the Poste ID code, therefore without not even having to enter the secret pin.

“The procedure has been finalized – it is read – it is possible to withdraw cash and receive the receipt on the App bulletin board or possibly request it on paper “. An important step towards the future therefore, but also towards the security: doing so will not only increase the protection in case of any scams at the counters, but in addition there will not even be the risk of wearing out or losing the card and starting the whole procedure.