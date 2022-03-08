Postepay, if you have this amount on your account, the ‘tax’ is triggered

Some Postepay customers found themselves paying a tax taken directly from their account. Here’s what it is and when it clicks

There are truly millions of Italians who rely on the services and cards issued by Italian post for their ease of use, for the low commission costs and for the simplicity of the App made available that greatly facilitate the required operations. However, many Postepay card holders have noticed a “anomalous” withdrawal on their account.

Specifically, the card holders are affected by this levy Postepay Evolutionthat is the one provided with Iban code. This is not a withdrawal error by Poste Italiane or an attempted scam but a annual fee that you have to pay in a specific case.

Postepay, here is who has to pay the stamp duty

The tax is known as “Stamp duty on periodic report” it is payable by all customers who have a Poste card with an IBAN code. The stamp duty is required by law and is also mentioned in the information Sheet when the customer activates his card: despite this, for many customers this fee is a real surprise.

The stamp duty provides for a annual payment and it’s equal to 2 euros but only if the stock on our Postepay card equipped with IBAN (Evolution for example) is equal to or greater than 5 thousand euros. All those, therefore, who have at least 5 thousand euros on their card are obliged to pay the stamp duty whose charge is automatically deducted from the card balance in the first days of January.

Even those who have applied for the card only one must pay the stamp duty week before from the end of the year and have an amount on the card that is higher than the minimum balance. In the event that there are not sufficient funds on our card at the time of withdrawal to cover the amount due, the deduction will take place the same with the result that we will find the negative balance of our card.

In the latter case the amount due will be reversed at the next top-up, when the balance becomes positive again. As mentioned, the payment of the stamp duty does not concern all Postepay cards but only those to which an IBAN code is associated. This means that everyone who has the Postepay Standardor the yellow one, they will not have to pay the tax.