Postepay, important news for the withdrawal: here’s what changes

Important news is coming for the owners of Postepay, the Italian Post Office card that is gathering a lot of support. Here because

Important news coming for all owners of Postepay. The Poste Italiane card continues to remain highly appreciated by customers, even at a time that is not exactly happy for all “account holders”. Cornered by the government in the first place, which in the fight againsttax evasion it is severely restricting the circulation of cash.

It is becoming really difficult, even in this Covid emergency, to carry out even the simplest operations at the counter with banking institutions. We are talking about withdrawals and deposits, which were once possible without any limitation even at ATM. But banking institutions have turned off many taps in recent months. A difficult situation.

Above all due to the limited presence on the territory of ATMs which in any case limit the range of action to the maximum. Italian post instead, it shows itself alongside customers, offering many possibilities while remaining within the perimeter dictated by the government. With ula presence of ATMs that are appreciated even for greater safety compared to the past.

Postepay, here are the news on the withdrawal

Postepay customers are particularly appreciating the possibility of carrying out withdrawal and deposit operations on the territory thanks to the Poste Italiane ATM. We are talking about the new Postamat Cash-In which are able to guarantee all common operations to all customers. But with some big news that make these actions safer.

The only flaw at the moment is the availability limited for customers: in fact, there are currently only about twenty of these particular Poste Italiane ATMs in the area. Which, as mentioned, differ from the past for greater security offered to customers thanks to a much improved video surveillance system.

Thanks also to a system anti-skimming which does not allow card cloning, as well as a lighting system that makes all operations safer. Among the many possible operations, the Postamat Cash-In allow you to make further payments such as those for utilities and telephone top-ups.