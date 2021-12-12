Postepay, new tax on the way: who will be involved

It will be a bitter Christmas for cardholders PostePay. In fact, from 13 December a new tax will be applied and the expected amount will be directly deducted from the account. The unwelcome surprise will therefore involve the customers of Italian post, but specifically only some holders of the PostePay card, now commonly used for multiple transactions by millions of users.

The people affected by this unexpected change will only be the holders of the so-called PostePay Evolution, a particular version of the credit card distributed by Poste Italiane to all its customers. Below are the details of what many consider a real breakthrough implemented by one of the main Italian companies.

PostePay Evolution is the novelty of December

The holders of PostePay Evolution will therefore be the most affected by the changes taking place. The card in question allows you to play the most important ones banking operation made available to customers by Poste Italiane. To date, it can be easily activated at any post office and several million Italian citizens already have it and use it every day.

The advantage of the Evolution card compared to the other solutions proposed by the company lies in the fact that it is associated with a Iban code, like a traditional bank account. To activate it, simply request it from an operator at the counter and provide the alphanumeric code to which you intend to connect it. Consequently it can also be used for home care bills or for the accreditation of the salary.

So many advantages that from next week will be accompanied by a bitter surprise. The annual fee will not be more than 10 euros but 12 euros. The change will involve not only the new holders of a PostePay Evolution but all card holders with activation prior to 1 January 2019.

From Poste Italiane they explain how the increase was necessary due to the increase in electronic transactions for payments over the past year, which has led to new expenses for service providers. In fact, the intent of the tax authorities – already indicated with the introduction of cashback by the second government chaired by Giuseppe Conte – is to minimize the use of cash.

The initial expenses and the new increase

For the activation of the Evolution card there is an initial cost of 5 euros for the issue and 15 euros for the first recharge. The withdrawal from a dispenser will remain unchanged, zero euros if it takes place at a post office and 2 euros at any other bank counter. In general, therefore, between rent and various price increases, the total increases amounted to around 20% more.

Poste Italiane is adapting to the current economic events, abandoning the cost policy used up to now. And so, after the crazy increase in the costs of electricity and gas, fuel, raw materials (the cost of coffee is even increasing while that of panettone and pandoro is already active) the Italians will witness a increase, albeit minimal, also of the commission on the PostePay Evolution Card.