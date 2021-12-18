Postepay, news for 2022: you can recharge it even in this way

News in sight as regards Postepay holders starting from 2022. Let’s find out what will change from the beginning of the new year.

Important news regarding the Postepay. This is a tool widely used by Italians. In particular, because it is extremely easy to use, the management costs are limited. These are important benefits that have attracted the attention of many people. Without forgetting the various opportunities offered by the dedicated app.

A sort of home banking from which it is possible to carry out the main operations that provides a current account. It will be precisely through this that starting from 2022 the charging methods will also change.

At the moment the main ways to Reload your Postepay are two: go to a post office or to one of the authorized points. Alternatively through another card with the P2P system. So let’s find out what will change at the beginning of the new year for holders of this type of card.

Postepay: what changes from 2022

The big news regarding the Postepay it is linked, as mentioned, to the charging methods. In particular, it will be possible to top up the card by connecting it to accounts of other banks. An extremely interesting novelty, as it will be possible to use funds and money available also on other current accounts.

This is an interesting introduction that can be used by taking advantage of one of the many options made available to the dedicated app. This is undoubtedly one of the most interesting and advanced tools of Poste Italiane.

We will see already in the next few weeks we will be able to see how users will react. In particular for the convenience and speed of access to recharge which alternatively would require, almost inevitably, a greater investment of time.