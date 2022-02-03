Postepay, online shopping alarm: what happens to many

During the year that has just ended we talked about many scams with Postepay at the center: you must never let your guard down with online purchases

The last in chronological order was a story that comes from Pesaro and is yet another chapter in the never-ending story of scams that criminals of all kinds seek and sometimes manage to carry out against unsuspecting users Postepay.

But there are some elements that absolutely must do us to doubt when selling and buying online, as also underlined by the Police of the Pesaro Police Headquarters which dealt with the case.

Postepay scam, the signals not to be underestimated

The story of the scam involving a 32 years old from Pesaro, profession employed, follows a script that has already been seen many times and that always takes place in the same way when scammers target those who want to sell something on social networks or on specialized sites in buying and selling.

The modus operandi is in fact often the following. Shortly after the unwitting victim posts the ad, she receives an offer. The scammer is immediately willing to to pay through a charging from the Postepay and convinces the seller to go to a Postamat and to type a series of codes with which he should receive the money. In order to get as much money out of the victim as possible, the scammer repeatedly pretends that he has problems sending the money. Only when the count is almost zero, the victim notices the scam.

Regarding the fact of Pesaro but not only, the police pointed out that in this case there were gods signals already from the moment in which there was the first contact: if for example you receive a call too soon of someone interested in buying from this kind of platforms it is necessary to doubt.

Very often, in fact, scammers wander around the platforms and then look for the offers they consider easier to turn into scams and act immediately. It is also necessary to doubt who is buying without asking a question about the item for sale.