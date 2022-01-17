Postepay, pay attention to this message: this way they empty your account

A new danger arises for all owners of a Postepay. A message puts your account at serious risk: how to defend yourself.

The dangers for Postepay owners never end. A new scam message is fooling millions of users. So let’s see how to recognize it and above all how to defend yourself from the new scam.

New attempt at phishing scams against the Postepay of millions of Italians. A new danger for all users, who risk losing money from their prepaid Italian post. This time the card would end up inside a new message. Within the text, in fact, we read of a account blocking (obviously fake) which, however, would lead users to enter theirs login credentials. Let’s go and see how it will be possible to defend oneself from the new scam that is affecting several million Italians.

Postepay, new phishing scam: pay attention to this message!

The message in question has been running for several weeks, sowing terror for all owners of the prepaid card. In fact, despair has broken out among millions of Italians who have seen their account empty. Obviously the Italian giant will not be able to do anything about it, since it has nothing to do with them cyber criminals.

In fact, within the text, users will be able to read: “Dear customer (name and surname), we inform you that the access and functions of your account Postepay Poste Italiane have been temporarily disabled“.

Always within the deceptive message we continue: “This measure was taken because you ignored our previous request for mandatory verification of your profile Online Banking. Before we re-enable the use of your card, we need you to confirm your identity by filling in a series of data already entered on our site at the time of your registration on the portal Understanding. We invite you to click on the following button and follow the instructions“.

Obviously when you see this message, the only advice we can give you is to never click on the links inside it. Furthermore, we must not be deceived by the kind ways of the text, since the goal of the criminals is precisely to recreate a possible communication of Italian post for convince the user. We must therefore be very careful to avoid falling into the trap.