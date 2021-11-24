Postepay scam, do not withdraw if you notice this: they steal everything from you

In Italy yet another Postepay scam has been registered, which is implemented right at the ATM of Poste Italiane

The scams especially to the detriment of older people who are stolen money by unscrupulous criminals.

One of the latest scams reported is that i scammers put in place while you are at the post office. In Foggia, a local elder was seen carrying out a suspicious ATM operation while he was on the phone.

Postepay scam, the latest scam put in place by criminals

Every day many Italians, especially the elderly, are the favorite targets of scammers who, with scams, manage to steal even huge amounts of money without them realizing it. The umpteenth scam was registered a few days ago in Foggia at the Post Office. Let’s see what this new scam consists of.

The new plan to cheat the elderly was unearthed in Foggia where a man was seen carrying out one suspicious action at the ATM following the instructions on the phone of an anonymous interlocutor. The scam was thwarted by a woman who happened to be standing in line at the post office.

The woman managed to figure out that it was a scam since the man was al phone with a stranger on speakerphone. The scam itself works like this: the victim receives a phone call in which the scammer says he must pay for the items for sale online. The one who has to collect the sum, however, ends up paying it.

The victim, guided on the phone by the scammer, goes to one ATM counter and, following the scammer’s instructions on which keys to press, he was about to pay the price of the items he had put up for sale.

The man was about to complete the operation but realized it was a scam because the writing appeared on the screen “Recharge your Postepay”. Put simply theThe defrauded man had put articles up for sale on the internet, received a call from a buyer but this, the scammer, instead of paying for the purchased item, he would have made sure that the seller would pay the cost of the item listed for sale.