Postepay scam, so they stole € 1,600 from him: attention

New alarm on the Postepay front in Italy: this is what happened to a man from Brindisi, a threat to everyone

Scam attempts by criminals who have targeted all customers of Italian post. Every day, in fact, there are hundreds of thousands of reports of scams by citizens and if many of these manage to prevent the scam, others, however, remain scammed.

Among the scam methods most used by thieves there is certainly that of fake SMS or the fake email. Let’s see what they consist of by analyzing the case of an unfortunate Poste Italiane user who stumbled upon this scam.

Postepay scam, beware of SMS Spoofing

A man of toasts, in Puglia, was the victim of a scam via SMS, or through the technique ofSMS Spoofing, which caused him a economic damage of 1,666 euros. The man had received an SMS from a number apparently attributable to Poste Italiane but, in reality, it was a scam. The criminals thus had access to his account and to make a transfer.

Although SMS are no longer used by Italians who prefer instant messaging apps, they continue to be an important reference point for companies. It is precisely by riding this wave that SMS spoofing and smishing are growing, levers on which cybercriminals are increasingly acting.

The smishing, short form of SMS phishing, is an attack that is used by malicious people to trick the user into visiting a malicious site, to download a malware or to execute a dangerous file by following the link contained in the text message.

The mechanism ofSMS spoofing instead, it allows attackers to change the sender of the message to trick the user into believing it came from a trusted contact. For example, a group of scammers can change the name of the sender of the SMS to make the recipient believe that the message is coming from a bank or a telecommunications operator.

A hasty or inexperienced user clicks on the deceptive SMS thus falling in trap. Therefore, pay attention to all communications you receive, never enter personal data and authentication credentials in the web pages reported in an SMS and refrain from visiting addresses hidden behind abbreviated addresses.