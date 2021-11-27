PostePay scam: the email announces that the account is blocked. How to recognize it (and what to do)

After the blocked package scam, it arrives the fraud of the suspended Postepay account. There is no pause in the activity of scammers who use new technologies to try to deceive naive or, more simply, distracted citizens. With the latest gimmick they end Poste Italiane customers who hold an account for whose operations the yellow prepaid card is being targeted. The reports on this are already numerous, reaching both the company and the police.

How to recognize the scam

At the center of the investigation there is a message that this time does not arrive on the mobile phone, but through an email in the inbox of each potential victim. A classic example of phishing: objective, in fact, is convince the victim, through a fraudulent communication about a possible danger, to provide their personal data to malicious people ready to use them for illegal purposes.

The message, as reported, reports the false report that the email recipient’s account has been suspended or, in any case, subject to temporary limitations. Nothing particularly new, therefore, given that similar texts have circulated through other channels, first of all the messaging services on mobile phones. Phishing, however, works just like that: numerous hooks are thrown in the hope – often well founded – that someone will bite.









What to do if you receive the email

First of all email of this type, despite the expertise of those who develop them, they are always recognizable by some detail. The address from which the message comes, for example, it is only similar to the official one (which can be verified with an internet search or through a message or phone call to the customer care services of the company used by scammers for their attacks). Or in the text they are present obvious errors of Italian. Finally – and this is perhaps the element that most should trigger the alarm bell – it is done within the message explicit request to provide personal data, or there is a reference to a link in which, then, you are always asked to write down your details – including, often, the current account number or other sensitive data – to solve a potential risk situation in practically real time.

Anyone who receives emails of this type is better off at trash it immediately, deleting it definitively. If, on the other hand, by mistake or distraction you have clicked on the scam link, you must immediately contact the Poste Italiane customer service. First of all to block the Postepay card. The numbers dedicated to the Poste banking service are toll-free from Italy (800.003.002) and 0039.02.82.44.33.33 from abroad.







