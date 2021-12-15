PostePay, tax at the start: blow from Poste Italiane! The last

They arrive bad news for the PostePay holders: a new tax will be applied to all cardholder customers by Poste Italiane.

An unwelcome surprise that comes in proximity of Christmas and which will go to iaffect the savings accumulated by Italians on the current account.

Unfortunately we are not faced with fake news. It’s about a decision coming from the top management of Poste Italiane SpA. all of whom have decided to putting customer stocks under even more pressure who have a current account with the same institution.

But that’s not all, ad intimidate Poste Italiane account holders, including i PostePay card holders, are a series of news regarding the new limit on cash which will be applied from 2022.

You can continue to withdraw from ATMs, but only if you observe strict rules on the maximum amount of cash to be used in economic transactions.

But let’s see immediately what these are bad news with which Poste Italiane customers in possession of a PostePay card will have to start dealing with today.

PostePay tax: what news for Poste Italiane customers?

As pointed out at the beginning of the article, from 13 December customers who have opened an account with Poste Italiane will have little to rejoice. To be hit by a series of news that is anything but good are the PostePay card holders.

In truth, the specter of a tax that would have affected the savings of thousands of Italian citizens had been floating in the air for some time.

Little was enough to make it a reality: many users of Italian post will have to submit to new rules imposed by the main Italian postal agency, without ifs and buts.

Nothing to complain about if it wasn’t a real blow that would go to significantly reduce the savings of account holders.

Unfortunately, there is nothing to be done.

From 13 December 2021, just a few days after the arrival of the Christmas holidays, Poste Italiane will apply a substantial tax to all holders of a PostePay card that will come deducted directly from the amount of savings deposited on the current account opened with the same institution.

PostePay Poste Italiane: everything you need to know

Before going into the merits of Poste Italiane’s provision and analyzing what repercussions the imposition of the new December tax will have on PostePay holders, let’s briefly see what are the distinctive features of a PostePay Evolution card and the commissions and taxes already active for card holders.

Without a doubt, Poste Italiane is the major post office present on the Italian territory, not only for the number of branches scattered throughout Italy, but also for the wide range of financial services and products offered.

In the panorama of cprepaid art a prestigious position is occupied by PostePay Evolution has become, to date, the main point of reference for Poste Italiane customers.

The card, in fact, allows you to complete the most important banking operations quickly and easily, without any kind of problem.

PostePay Evolution looks like a very normal electronic prepaid card, belonging to the Poste Italiane circuit, equipped with IBAN just like the most classic of current accounts, on which it can be deposited any sum, regardless of its origin (pensions, salaries, savings and so on).

Also the procedure of activation is quite simple. You can request at any Poste Italiane office which will provide for its immediate activation.

What’s more, the PostePay card proves to be a very valid tool for home utilities And pay wire transfers and bulletins, make payments in contactless mode or on the internet thanks to the Apple Pay and Google Pay applications downloadable on IOS or Android smartphones.

All this set of services is enough to confirm how PostePay Evolution has become a commonly used card in the daily routine of Poste Italiane customers also because well suited to the needs of any age group and covers the most diverse needs.

Here because the latest news on the new tax applied to PostePay has suffered alarmed the customers of Postefearful of suffering who knows what great blow.

PostePay by Poste Italiane: how does the Evolution card work?

But the Italians, we know very well, become particularly sensitive when it comes to get your wallet out, both when there is from pay a fee, than for any other purchase.

That’s why even inactivation of a PostePay card I am particularly pay attention to the economic conditions dictated by contract stipulated with Poste Italiane and the type of operations allowed, always relating costs and services.

Well, who decides to activate a PostePay Evolution card will find itself supporting one first expense linked to its release. It’s about a issue fee of 5.00 euros plus 15.00 euros for a minimum top-up to make the card operational.

A totally negligible figure compared to the tax that Poste Italiane customers will have to pay annually, corresponding to 12.00 euros of annual fee.

At these expenses others are added of variable amount depending on the type of operation performed.

Specifically, ai SEPA transfers an outgoing will apply 1 euro fee for each charge if it is performed by the site postepay.it or from the PostePay App, while an even higher commission, equal to 3.50 euros, will be applied in cases where the physical transfer at a post office.

The situation is different for the commissions on giro. A paltry fee of 0.50 cents will apply if the giro comes carried out by the postepay.it site and the PostePay application, same thing at any post office.

Finally, you will pay a commission of Sepa Direct Debit Core charge of 0.40 from European countries or 1.50 euros from the Principality of Monaco and Switzerland.

PostePay: how much is the tax for Poste Italiane customers? The latest on the amounts

After reviewing the characteristics and peculiarities of the PostPay Evolution card, we shift our attention to the main news which unfortunately recently it will hit a large slice of Poste Italiane customers holders of the prepaid card.

There setback that everyone talks about, already arrived on December 13th, is precisely about the introduction of a fee which will further increase the commissions traditionally charged to Poste Italiane account holders.

In fact, his introduction is dictated by specific reasons.

For fight tax evasion, still widespread in Italy despite the fact that the “war” on the phenomenon has started some time ago, and for limit the use of cash which also offers fertile ground for tax avoidance, Italian post he had to change its contractual standards.

Well, all advantages offered by PostePay will be joined by bad news.

The owners of PostePay card, in the specific case of that Evolution, a new tax will be deducted from the savings on their current account as the annual fee will go from 10 to 12 euros.

Who will be affected by the beating? Simply all holders of the PostePay card, new or old it makes no difference as long as you own a card activated before January 1, 2019.

Poste Italiane did not take long to deliver clarifications on the rent increase year to its customers. At the base of the increase there would be the greater number of electronic transactions for payments made this year, which he inevitably made increase costs for service providers.

It is no coincidence that the objective of the tax authorities, already revealed with the development of the State Cashback introduced under the Conte bis government, is to reduce the use of cash to a minimum.