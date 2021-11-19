PostePay, the message scam | They drain the bill in seconds

Following the PostePay scam, many people are losing money, at this point it is important to recognize it and understand how to act.

Online deceptions are on the agenda, but how to behave in these cases and what are the mistakes to avoid?

PostePay, the message scam

Cash is no longer used and the PostePay fraud is robbing many card holders. Money transfers are mostly done through credit cards.

Money transfers are mostly done through credit cards. Precisely on the occasion of the arrival of the Christmas holidays and with the purchase of gifts, there are in particular many expenses due to online orders, which could exposing people to scams.

An increasing number of people have fallen into the deception of the PostePay scam, which is allowing cheaters to steal so much money. On the other hand, PostePay represents one of the most used tools for purchases in general and in particular for online purchases.

As technology progresses, however, too scams are becoming more common and widespread.

Caution for the PostePay scam

Nowadays, one must be aware that deceptions mostly take place online. Of this kind of fraud the web is now full, individuals who take advantage of users’ inexperience.

As for the PostePay scam, the aim is to drain the account of its victims. Their goal is to persuade the credit card holder to give them the login information, and then steal all the money. A message is sent to the user with the name of the company itself, so you can trust them more.

The suggestion is to contact the company directly for information if the communication received is authentic.

One of the messages they receive is the following:

“Dear Poste Italiane customer, We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to suspend your operations on the Poste website as you have ignored the previous request to confirm your identity.

In order to reuse your Postepay card / Bancoposta account, please immediately confirm the information released on our site at the time of your registration. The procedure can be completed by clicking on the link below, which will take it to our website in the section dedicated to checks. Sorry for the inconvenience! Assistance Service of Poste ItalianAnd”.

READ ALSO -> Post scam, the message arrives but your accounts drain: how to defend yourself

When a user connects to the link, they are usually asked for data. A large number of users trust the message because he thinks it is a message from Poste Italianand, therefore, naively gives his data to scammers, that will drain his account.