Postepay, unauthorized charges: what to do to defend yourself

Bad news for Postepay card holders, who find themselves having to deal with a new scam attempt. Here’s what’s going on.

In the last period, also thanks to the various restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid, there has been an increasingly massive use of the various technological devices, such as smartphones and PCs. Thanks to the latter, on the other hand, we have the possibility to communicate at any time with friends and relatives even if geographically distant. There are many advantages offered by these services, which have contributed to changing many of our habits.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for cyber criminals who never stop disseminating traps of various kinds on the web. Precisely in this area we are talking about one scam against many Postepay card holders who find themselves having to deal with unauthorized charges. So let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Postepay, beware of unauthorized charges: yet another scam attempt

There are many scam attempts to which the utmost attention must be paid. More and more often, in fact, some criminals try to extort money from the unfortunate person on duty through scams studied down to the smallest detail. A clear example of this is a new scam attempt that is running these days, which is being implemented at damages of numerous Postepay cardholders. But what is going on?

Well, many users of Poste Italiane, unfortunately, find themselves having to deal with less money on their Postepay cards, due to unauthorized payment charges. The latter generally come from digital stores such as those of Google and Apple and appear under the heading “other / shopping and services”, for game services and other subscriptions.

It is about charges from 4 euros to 8 euros, which unfortunately are not limited to a single transition. Indeed, they are repeated up to 7-10 times in a single day, up to subtracting 60 euros in one day. If all this were not enough, you can get to see these figures subtracted for several days in a row. These unauthorized charges, we remind you, have been reported on Postepay Standard, Evolution and other types of cards, as well as rechargeable cards such as N26.

Postepay scams: how to defend yourself and get a refund

In case you find yourself having to deal with unauthorized payments, it is good first disconnect the payment method from GooglePay or ApplePay, in case it is associated. Unfortunately, it can happen that you find yourself being charged unauthorized even without having the card connected. Subsequently it is necessary to report the matter to Poste Italiane, proceeding with the blocking the card.

It must also protrude lawsuit against unknown persons and with the copy of the latter request the reimbursement of the sum that has been illegally subtracted from your account. The request, as it is easy to guess, in this case must be sent to the Italian Post Office, which has the duty to prevent such situations. Precisely for this reason it must provide to reimburse the scammed users.