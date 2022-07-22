Poster reveals date for Interview with the Vampire series

The new series of Interview with the Vampire from AMC, will get its first official trailer tomorrow at San Diego Comic-Con, but now we won’t have to wait any longer to find out when Anne Rice’s classic gothic horror tale will be released.

That’s right, as both AMC and AMC+ have released a new poster that holds the key and revealed that the long-awaited series will premiere on October 2, this new art was released earlier today and was on display at a building in San Diego Comic-Con and features the vampire trio at the heart of the story: Claudia, louis Y lestatstanding over the crypts in a New Orleans cemetery.

This new version of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire will star Jacob Anderson like louis, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Bailey Bass as Claudia, and so far only revealed to be set in the early 20th century, this AMC adaptation of the beloved novel of the same name by Anne Rice from 1976, has come a long way to the small screen.

Since the book was previously adapted into a movie starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994, but Rice didn’t get the rights to the novel back until 2016, he has had numerous attempts over the years to adapt his series The Vampire Chronicles, but only AMC has given him a project that is to his liking, and that is now beyond the initial stages of development, as it starts in 2021.

Let’s clarify that Interview with the Vampire is not the only Rice novel adapted by AMC either, since the network is also adapting the books of Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in the lead role of that series, now that Rice sadly passed away in December of last year before either series could be released, the beginning of a whole universe of adaptations of the work is expected Rice:

“We have other projects in development”he told Variety Dan McDermottpresident of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “They’re kind of unofficial right now, but we really plan on having five or six shows in that universe over the next five or six years. And there will be an opportunity to pull characters from different shows and do what we’re all about.”

“The best model would be an Avengers-style series, where you take characters from different shows, bring them together and tell an original story using all of them, their backstory and mythology. The goal is to honor everything about the source material and backstories and mythologies of the characters as well. But I think it’s a really exciting proposition.”he concluded.