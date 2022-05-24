Posters for the protagonists of ‘The invisible agent’

Netflix has released the first character posters for directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s long-awaited action thriller, ‘the unseen agent‘. Waiting for the trailer to arrive in the next few hours, the posters of the characters played by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana De Armas are available below.

The “invisible agent” is CIA agent Court Gentry (Gosling), aka Sierra Six. Brought out of federal prison by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant.

But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, pursued around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former CIA buddy who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (De Armas) covers his back. need it.

Adaptation of the homonymous novel by Mark Greaney and with a budget of more than 200 million dollars, the platform’s intention is to create a new James Bond-style franchise. Produced by the Russo brothers and Mike Larocca for AGBO and Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, the film will hit the streaming platform on July 22 after its premiere in a handful of theaters in the United States and Spain on July 15. July.