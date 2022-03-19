Postgame and NG+, how they work and what you can do

After the Elden Ring story ends, there is still much we can do. Here we go to you help complete the first game completelyas well as explain how postgame and NG+ work.

Throughout our step-by-step guide we have covered an immense amount of content. However, especially in the face of Get all Achievements and Trophies, a couple of items are missing. Let’s start precisely by clearing that issue:

heresy tower

To get to this place, you have to go to the Viewpoint of the Valdeneva ruins (Peaks of the giants west) and go towards the northeast. See what they look like ruins of a bridge: from them comes an invisible bridgein a straight line, to the other end of the void, just below the tower.

If you go walking slowly, you will see a mist on the ground that shows you the way. there will be a turn left, upshortly before reaching the end.

Once in the tower, eliminate the enemies and go up the elevator to find the spell Goliath Starfall.

Bird of the funeral ritual of the Academy

slightly to northeast of the south entrance of Raya Lucariain Liurnia, a Bird of the funeral ritual will appear (if it is night).

Kill her to get the spell ancient deadly grudge.

sinful bush

an in liurnia eastgo to east plateau and from there to southwestalmost to the edge of the cliff.

Catacombs of the Fallen in War

go to desert where you fought Radahn. and head to the northeast corner. You’ll find the entrance to this dungeon just off the shore, when you open a door.

We are only interested in reaching the room where there are knights fighting each other Just below they have a red rot area, drop down and look for a chest with the spell collapsing stars. If you explore the rest of the cave, you will find the Radahn Soldier Ashes and, as chief, an Ulcerated Tree Spirit. When you kill him, you will get the Knight of the Red Mane Oghathe last legendary summon.

Paramo Beam Tower

Go to the Plague Church in Caelid. From there, follow the path south, then west, passing over Selia. From there, northwest to the Paramo Beam Tower.

Gowry’s Fate

Yes you have completed Millicent’s questgo to the Gowry’s Cottageyou will be very close. Kill him to get the Canvas talisman of the congregation and the Gowry sphere. Go immediately to the Round Table, to deliver it to the Twin Maidens. Open Gowry’s shop and you can buy night shard (4,000 runes)

Bird of the funeral ritual of Campo sacronveo

Go to the area of ruins of apostasy and go to north of the river, at night. A Funeral Ritual Bird will appear to defeat to get the spell Explosive Spectral Flame.

legendary items

Finally, just collect your missing Legendary Spells, Legendary Enchantments, Legendary Summons, and Legendary Talismans (if you followed the guide, one of each) and the in-game Platinum/1,000G is yours. Congratulations!

NG+

when you want to start a new game+ or NG+all you have to do is interact with the Round Table and choose the corresponding option. The enemies will be stronger, but you will start with all the magic, summons, talismans, weapons, armor and level that you had at the end of your new game. Get ready for a new challenge.