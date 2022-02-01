Postmodern Dracula, how to reinvent the myth of the vampire prince created by Bram Stocker between literature, cinema and comics

The Count Dracula is one of the best known literary characters of all time, created by the pen of the Irish writer Bram Stocker. The well-known novel came out in 1897 and became a best-seller already in the Victorian Age, it struck the popular imagination and “The vampire prince went on to live further lives.” Its charm never waned and after the Modernity (ie the first decades of the twentieth century), the new emerging media have taken up the character of Stocker “Reinventing it” or “reinterpreting it” in new situations, a Postmodern Dracula.

The new literary Dracula, the works of Dacre Stocker and Kalogridis

In the nineties the American writer Jeanne Kalogridis she was the author of a trilogy dedicated to the family of the well-known Dracula, this is the series “The Dracula Family Diaries”. The trilogy consists of three volumes: The deal with the vampire (Covenant with the Vampire, 1995), Children of the Vampire, 1996) and Lord of the Vampires, 1997); edited in Italian by Newton Compton. In this trilogy, which serves as a prequel to Stocker’s novel, the author recounts the origins of the vampire lord, his ancestry, his family and the clash with the occult professor Abraham Van Helsing, delving into some unclear themes in the ‘original work as the identity of the three wives of Dracula.

The case of the writer and great-grandson of Bram Stocker, namely Dacre, is totally different. After abandoning the profession of pentathlon athlete, he devoted himself to the activity of novelist. His debut took place in 2009 with the novel Dracula: The Un-Dead (Un-Dead: The Immortals, published by Piemme in Italy), together with Ian Holt. The story serves as a sequel to the ancestor’s novel, Dracula reveals that he is the well-known Romanian ruler Vlad Tepes III and is deeply in love with Mina Hacker. This time the antagonist of the story is the perfidious baroness Elizabeth Bathory (based on Erzsébet Báthor, Hungarian noblewoman who lived between 1560 and 1614 famous for the killing of many girls and for the habit of washing in the blood of her victims) together with the perfidious murderer Jack the Ripper. The novel got several mixed reviews for his attempt “To give new life to Stocker’s novel” and to unite the world created by Stocker with new scientific knowledge.

Postmodern cinema and Dracula, an “immortal” charm (beware of possible spoilers)

Cinema has always loved the figure of Dracula and will continue to do so. After the period of British horror films with Christopher Lee as the vampire, an emerging director rewrote the myth of Dracula: Francis Ford Coppola, author of the film Bram Stocker’s Dracula (1992). In the cast we have Gary Oldman as the vampire, Winona Ryder as Mina Murray, Anthony Hopkins as Van Hellsing, Cary Elwes as Lord Holmwood and a young Keanu Reeves as Jonathan Harker. Dracula is represented as thealter ego by Vlad Tepes III of Wallachia, who decided to deny God and faith after discovering the suicide of his wife Elisabeta. The latter had believed that her husband had died because of a false letter sent by the enemy Turks; so he chose to take his own life in order not to suffer. Gary Oldman’s vampire has a dual aspect; introduces himself to Mina as a gentleman with a bohemian look, long hair, black sunglasses for the sun and a gray suit with top hat; instead its true face is pale, wrinkled while long white hair coiled down over purple robes.

A rather peculiar experiment was the film Dracula Legacy- The Allure of Evil (Dracula 2000, 2000) directed by Patrick Lussier and produced by Wes Craven (director of Nightmare and Scream). The story is set at the beginning of the New Millennium, Dracula (played by Gerald Butler) awakens and threatens to “bring darkness to the world”. The feature that distinguishes this film from the others is the identity of the vampire; it is no longer Vlad Tepes rather Judas Iscariot. Thus the fear of silver, the sun and crucifixes is explained as a divine punishment imposed after having betrayed the Messiah with the famous thirty pieces of silver.

Totally different is Dracula played by Richard Roxburgh in Stephen Sommers’ Van Hellsing (2004). Sommers’ film is an action and fantasy film with a dark photography where the eerie Roman castles meet steampunk technology. Hugh Jackman (known as Wolverine in the X-Men movies) plays Gabriel Van Hellsing, a monster hunter in the service of the Vatican (only to discover that he is a reincarnation of the archangel Gabriel). At the end of the 19th century, he comes to help a Romanian princess and her brother face the evil Dracula. A film that does not want to take itself seriously but that pays homage to all the gothic literature and horror cinema of the thirties and forties. Frankstein, Mr Hyde and a werewolf accompany Dracula and his three wives in this version of the story.

Among the new incarnations we have Gary Shore’s Dracula Untold (2014), the latest Hollywood film (excluding the Hotel Transylvania series) dedicated to Dracula. The film reinvents the character by combining history with fantasy, Prince Vlad Tepes must save his people from the advance of the Turks led by former friend in arms Mohammed II, now Sultan of Istanbul. The Roman prince makes a pact with a mysterious being who lives in a cave. It gives him immense powers such as flight, night vision and superhuman strength to defeat the Turks but he has to endure the thirst for blood. Luke Evans interprets Vlad Tepes, Sara Gadon his wife Mirena e Dominic Cooper Sultan Mohammed II. The film was supposed to relaunch the Universal monsters at the cinema with a new contemporary interpretation; unfortunately the cold reception and the modest income changed the plans, Evans’ Dracula was set aside in favor of the film The Mummy with Tom Cruise.

Dracula and the new means of communication: comics (beware of possible spoilers)

Finally, Dracula starred in several comics and graphic novels, from faithful adaptations of Stocker’s novel to reinvention of the character.

Marvel Comincs introduced the vampire prince to the comic series The Tomb of Dracula (1972-1979) by Marv Wolfman, Gardner Fox, Archie Goodwin and Jerry Conway, a spiritual sequel to “Stocker’s novel” where a new generation of vampire hunters (led by Quincy Haker and Rachel Van Hellsing) meet the world-famous Blade to fight the return of the evil Dracula together. Not the only appearance of the character, Stocker’s vampire also clashed with other characters such as Moon Knight, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and the X-Men.

In 1991, DC released the comic Batman: Red Rain by Doug Monech, a “side story” where Batman confronts Dracula’s arrival in Gotham and his attempt to vampirize the population. Two more comic stories follow; Batman: Bloodstorm (1994) and Batman: Crimson Mist (1998) where the vampire DC superhero faces his old foes while Butler Alfred, Commissioner Gordon, Two-Face and Killer Croc team up to fight him.

Despite being absent, Dracula is mentioned by Mina Harker in the graphic novel The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen volume 1 (1999) by Alan Moore and Kevin O’Neil, where all the characters of world literatures live in the same world.

Cover image source: Flickr (copyright-free image)