postponed the release of the film with Mark Wahlberg

As expected, too Infinite he had to deal with the emergency Coronavirus which in recent weeks is upsetting the international cinema calendar. The film with Mark Wahlberg it was supposed to arrive in US theaters on August 7, 2020 but has been postponed to May 28, 2021. An inevitable choice on the part of Paramount which will thus give to the director Antoine Fuqua more time to spend in the editing room and will insert the release of the film in a very crowded and important period, i.e. during the weekend of Memorial Day scheduled for May 31st. In those days, to be clear, it will also come out Cruella, the live-action that will see Emma Stone in the role (and in the fur) of Cruella De Mon.

Through Infinite, we will learn the story of a tormented man (Mark Wahlberg) who suffers from schizophrenia but who will discover that his hallucinations are actually visions of past lives. He will thus come into contact with a secret society whose members have supernatural abilities accumulated over the course of various existences.

In place of Mark Wahlberg, in the title role, there should have been Chris Evans who, however, gave up the film due to a conflict of commitments. Along with Wahlberg, they will also be in the cast Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O’Brien And Sophie Cookson.