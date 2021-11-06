postponed the update, some users will be refunded

New problems for eFootball 2022, the new PES course undertaken by Konami. The Japanese company has released a new release announcing the postponement of the substantial update to spring 2022. “Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and we have decided to postpone the delivery. ”, So reads a part of the press release.

The time has not yet come to blossom for eFootball 2022, football title of Konami that revolutionizes the PES brand, starting with the name. But the real novelty is its free-to-play nature, which makes it available for free on all platforms, with updates released over time, where you can make purchases. A totally different strategy from that adopted by FIFA 22, which instead enjoys excellent health, despite the internal turmoil between EA Sports and FIFA. However, starting from the launch that took place last October, eFootball 2022 has failed in the intent to positively distort the videogame football landscape. Indeed, quite the opposite.

The main cause is a disastrous technical sector, made up of unnatural animations, deformed faces and other serious technical problems. To all this is added the paucity of available content, comparable to that of a demo, not a title launched on the market. A situation that prompted Konami to publish an apology statement aimed at users.

A ransom would come with theupdate 1.0 scheduled for 11 November next, but it will not. The Japanese company has published a new press release announcing the postponement of the substantial update to the spring of 2022. “We have worked diligently to roll out an update that will bring new content to the game, including a new mode where you can play with an original team, as well as support for mobile devices on November 11, 2021. Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed. to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and we have decided to postpone the delivery “, says a part of the press release.

Mention is also made of the refunds for those who preordered eFootball 2022 Premium Player Pack, which includes items that can only be used after the deferred update. “Full refunds will be made according to each platform’s policy, but please note that it may take some time. No action is required to receive the refund,” Konami reports. A truly difficult situation, which is currently affecting the new course undertaken by eFootball 2022.