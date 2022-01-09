Sports

Postponed three Serie A matches and two first knockout rounds of the Italian Cup

TURIN – In a Serie A increasingly conditioned by Covid the dates and times of some matches relating to the second and third day of return change. To announce it is the League in a press release: Turin-Fiorentina it was moved to Monday 10 January at 5pm (instead of Sunday 9 January at 2.30pm), Cagliari-Bologna will be played on Tuesday 11 January at 8.45 pm (instead of Sunday 9 January at 2.30 pm), while Udinese-Atalanta was confirmed for tomorrow (Sunday 9 January) at 16.30. Change of date also for Bologna-Naples, postponed to Monday 17 January at 18.30 (instead of Sunday 16 January at 15).

‘Sub judice’ the last four races missed for Covid

I am ‘sub judice‘the results of the 4 races jump on the last day of Serie A because of contagions from Coronavirus: from sports judge therefore no 3-0 a small table for Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese and Salernitana-Venice. One will be taken for Udinese-Salernitana decision on January 18.

Coppa Italia, two matches of the second round postponed

Always from League Serie A then came the announcement of a variation in the program of the round of 16 of the Italian Cup: Atalanta-Venice will be played on Wednesday 12 January 2022 at 17.30 (instead of 14.30), while Napoli-Fiorentina it was postponed to Thursday 13 January at 18 (instead of Wednesday 12 January at 17.30).

