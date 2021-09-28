postponed trial of Amber Heard in Virginia

According to reports from Deadline, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not face each other anytime soon in a Virginia courtroom, apparently. With a further delay at the start of the trial against the Aquaman actress, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star has sued for $ 50 million libel, the former couple will now exchange beards and evidence starting on 11 April 2022. The process is expected to take about two weeks.

Who decided the new date?

The new date is announced Tuesday by Fairfax County Court Chief Justice Bruce White. The last time the trial had a postponement was in September last year.

Previous postponements

While Depp had asked for a postponement due to his Fantastic Beasts 3 filming schedule, White actually moved the date from January 2021 to May due to arrears in the state’s judicial system due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Priority Causes for Virginia

As in September, criminal proceedings are still the top priority in Virginia. In this context, and with trials slowing as Covid-19 continues to rage nationwide, a murder trial with a defendant who is already behind bars was given on May 7, dismissing the Depp-Heard lawsuit.

The parties involved by Johnny Depp

Banned from the Fantastic Beasts franchise (incomprehensibly) in November, due to Judge Andrew Nicol’s ruling against Depp, the actor is the subject of many subpoenas in the United States. The ACLU and Elon Musk are involved in the Virginia case earlier this month, from Depp.

I involved with Heard

This follows Heard dragging the Pirates Disney studio and LAPD into the matter in January for pretty much everything they may or may not have about his ex, as we already explained in a previous article.

Depp vs Heard: Lawyers cite ACLU and Elon Musk