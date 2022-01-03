Postponement Juventus-Napoli, the decision: clue from the Super Cup

Juventus-Napoli is played, as well as the entire 20th round of Serie A. The COVID-19 has returned to scare even the world of football but the many positivity does not make the Lega Calcio back off.

Naples Juventus

Repubblica – The Lega Calcio does not postpone Juve-Napoli

Today’s edition of Republic explains that Juventus-Naples it will not be postponed. The two companies, like many others in Serie A, have identified some positive footballers at Covid-19 but this does not worry the Lega Calcio.

“Serie A tries to resist Covid: yesterday only three new positives were recorded. The

The Lega Council, which met yesterday, also confirmed that the Super Cup will be played, as scheduled, on Wednesday 12th at San Siro ”.

Juventus-Naples? “The League did not want to grant exemptions, in line with these two

years: if there are the minimum conditions to do so, you play. The risk is that the ASLs will intervene, so a discussion will be sought with them to organize a common line. Meanwhile, that of Naples, which last year caused the eternal postponement of the Turin match between the Azzurri and Juve, has no elements of concern, because the infected are out of Italy.ia “.