Postponement Naples-Salernitana, the ASL of Salerno announces the truth to CN24

Latest news from Serie A regarding the postponement Napoli-Salernitana. At Calcio Napoli 24, Saggese Tozzi from the Salerno ASL intervened on the pads.

Postponement Naples-Salernitana, the ASL of Salerno to CN24

Arcangelo Saggese Tozzi, director of the hygiene and public health service of the Salerno ASL, spoke live for Napoli Salernitana to our microphones during ‘Calcio Napoli 24 Live’ broadcast on CalcioNapoli24 TV (296 Digital Terrestrial) to talk about the latest Napoli’s transfer market. Here is what is highlighted by CN24.

“The ASL intervenes as the protocol allows. Salernitana will do a check swab today or tomorrow, when the negative swab arrives the players are free. It is the company that checks for the players, usually by 12 they do check swabs. and they can do it today or tomorrow. If there will be an adequate number of negative players then you can play the match with Napoli. Often no details come out when the ASL blocks a team, all the ASLs work in the same way “