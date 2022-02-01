Postponement of Atalanta-Turin, Lega and Nerazzurri ready to appeal

The sports judge Gerardo Mastrandrea yesterday proved Turin right Fc asking for the referral from the match Atalanta-Turin, which was not played on 6 January since the Torino team group had been put in home quarantine from the local ASL because of a Covid outbreak and therefore he had not been able to go to Bergamo. There due to force majeure carried on by legal of the club grenade Eduardo Chacchio was accepted by the sports judge who established no three to zero for Atalanta and obviously not even a penalty point for Turin as well as having to play the game.

There Serie A League, yesterday the dissent against the sentence of the sports judge caused, reports Tuttosport, anger and transfer of bile, and theAtalanta, they are though ready to present a new appeal. To do this they will have two days, then until midnight tomorrow, at the National Sports Court of Appeal of the FIGC and then another five from when they have received the documents of the 1st degree to send the complete briefs. It is easy to foresee a long process, but Torino is serene they won the first round and last year for the same reason at the end they were right and in fact the match against Lazio was played before the last championship match.