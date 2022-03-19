Posts Suggest Hideo Kojima Works With PlayStation And Not Xbox

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Being one of the most prestigious developers, Hideo Kojima has generated a lot of expectation around his new project, which has not been officially revealed. So far there is only speculation and alleged rumors about the next Kojima Productions project. One of them, precisely, indicates that the developer’s next project would become a reality thanks to a collaboration with Microsoft and Xbox, but evidence has just appeared that the Japanese studio is rather working closely with Sony.

Hideo Kojima is a creative who has always been linked to Sony thanks to his titles that he released with Konami and more recently Death Stranding, with the help of Sony Interactive Entertainment. For this reason, it was very strange that reports appeared indicating that the creative would be close to finalizing an agreement with Xbox.

Will Kojima Productions continue with its alliance with PlayStation?

Hideo Kojima daily shares details about his current projects and today in recent days he has published something very interesting. First, you should know that Kojima Productions is doing the motion capture and according to Push-Square, the sessions would take place at SIE Santa Monica Studio, a Sony developer that offers its services to external companies. It is noted that first-party projects would have priority, which suggests that Kojima’s new project would be related to PlayStation.

In addition, the publication shows that the creative has 2 MADO units, which are Sony’s telepresence system, which consists of a vertical screen that allows virtual communication between 2 people in distant places as if they were in the same place. thanks to cutting-edge technology, such as low latency, stereo echo cancellation and ambient equalizer that together give a correct feeling of distance. What is interesting about this is that this device is not yet for sale, so it would be development units expressly sent to Kojima Productions, a privilege that few have.

That’s not all, the Japanese creative won a prestigious award from that country. As a result, Kojima received many congratulations, but some that drew a lot of attention were those from the head of relations with external studios Kiichiro Urata and the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, who sent Kojima some flowers.

Taken together, all this suggests that the Japanese creator and Sony are working closely on a new project for Sony systems. It is not ruled out, however, that the studio has or is preparing an alliance with Xbox, but it would be rare for it to maintain an excellent relationship with PlayStation if something was really brewing with Xbox.

Received the flowers and a bottle of wine. Thank you🙏 pic.twitter.com/xnJHvdjsD0 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) March 16, 2022

So what is Hideo Kojima working on?

According to a renowned artist from Kojima Productions, the reveal of the studio’s new game would take place in the summer of last year, but nothing happened. Despite this, Kojima Productions has given something to talk about, since it recently announced that it will undertake projects in the world of cinema and animation, without offering details in this regard.

In the field of rumours, as we mentioned, there are those who have mentioned an alleged alliance between Kojima Productions and Xbox. However, there are also sources that once mentioned that the creative could be involved with the return of Silent Hill and there are even more concrete hints that the next project could be a new game of Death Strandingalthough alleged clues that made fans involve him with abandoned.

It is difficult to know what the Japanese studio is working on, so the only option will be to wait patiently. We, of course, will keep you informed.

Do you think Hideo Kojima is preparing something with Xbox or PlayStation? Tell us in the comments.

