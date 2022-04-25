Posture: how to improve it with these tips and tricks to do every day

Follow these 9 simple tricks to improve your posture, safeguard the health of your spine and avoid back pain.

A incorrect posture or not keep the vertebral column well aligned could lead to the development of serious conditions, such as muscle and joint pain, headaches, and problems with blood circulation. So how do we keep a correct position when we are sitting at the desk, driving or sending messages with our smartphone? Let’s see some simple tips. (Read also: Postural gymnastics: all the benefits and exercises to do at home)

How to maintain correct posture

Don’t sit sprawled

Doing so will only add additional stress to your spine and, in the long run, deteriorate those spinal health bone, muscles And joints you need to keep the spine in place. However, an incorrect position is not only harmful to your back, as it can also damage your internal organs and make it more difficult for the lungs and intestines to work. Over time, this will make it difficult to digest food or get enough oxygen when you breathe.

Keep your back straight

It will seem trivial, but stand up straight and upright helps for posture. Pretend you are standing against a wall, as if you are about to measure your height. Keep your head straight and tuck your chin. Your ears should be in the center of your shoulders. Keep your shoulders back, knees straight and stomach in. Don’t let your backside or hips stick out. Stand straight as if you were reaching for the sky.

Don’t lean forward when working at your desk

Staying with your back slightly bent forward may seem comfortable, but it is an absolutely incorrect position to have. Try doing this instead: sit fully down in the chair. Place a small rolled-up towel or lumbar pillow behind your middle back to protect the natural curve of the spine. Bend your knees at right angles and keep them at the same height, or slightly higher, than your hips. Place your feet on the floor.

Pay attention to your neck when using the phone

If you spend many hours with your eyes on your smartphone, you will do well to always take a few minutes for yourself stretch it and make him do some stretching. Every time you bend your head to check the messages, your spine becomes very tired. It would be better to pick up the phone and move your eyes, not your head.

Keep your back straight while driving

Having a slightly slanted back while behind the wheel can be comfortable, but it’s not healthy for your posture. Move the seat closer to the handlebar and try to bend your knees without locking your legs. They should be hip level or a little above. Don’t forget to put a pillow or rolled towel behind you for support.

Do without heels

Great for being trendy, bad for posture. Décolleté and stiletto heels push the base of the spine forward, which arches the back. This can change the way your spine aligns and puts pressure on the nerves, causing back pain. Extra high shoes also put more weight on your knees. A lower heel might be better for everyday use.

Sleep in the correct position

It would be better to discard the soft mattresses and opt for the slightly firmer ones that help maintain the natural shape of the spine. Do you sleep sideways? Bend your knees slightly but don’t hug them. Place a pillow under your head so that it is level with your spine. Do you sleep on your stomach? You’d better ditch the regular pillow and get a smaller one to put under your neck.

Work out and tone your abs

Having extra pounds in your belly could worsen the pressure exerted on your spine. You need strong, healthy muscles to support it. A well thought out training plan it will keep your body and spine in perfect shape.

Make visits

If your back hurts more than usual, you find that you cannot stay in the correct position for a long time, you would do well to consult with your doctor to ultimately understand what problems are afflicting you and how to overcome them.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Could it be interesting for you: