Potatoes can be part of a healthy diet

Although the potato is a nutrient-rich vegetable, it is often pointed out as a food to limit. In fact, they have a bad reputation for causing weight gain, cardiometabolic problems, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, and are often on a list of foods to avoid, especially for those with insulin resistance. Nevertheless, two recent studies They throw down arguments that are not always justified.

On the one hand, a study by researchers from Boston University and published in the Journal of Nutritional Science examined the influence of potatoes as part of the general diet and lifestyle patterns in the risk of cardiometabolic diseases without finding changes in cardiometabolic risk factors associated with the intake of fried or non-fried potatoes.

“In this study, we looked at the effects of increased potato consumption on blood pressure, lipids, and glucose and found that after accounting for other dietary and lifestyle factors, there was no increased risk of cardiometabolic disorders associated with potato consumption. said the study’s lead investigator, Lynn L. Moore, DSc, MPH, Associate Professor of Medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine. “In fact, we found that those in the highest potato consumption category consumed 25% more fruits and vegetables in total than those in the lowest potato consumption group. As a result, these participants who ate more potatoes were more likely to meet the Dietary Guidelines recommendations.”

We know that potatoes are rich in potassium, magnesium, and dietary fiber, all of which may protect against heart attacks and strokes. Lynn L. Moore

The findings of Moore’s research group observed no association between potato consumption with type 2 diabetes (T2DM), impaired fasting glucose (IFG), hypertension, and dyslipidemia in a large population of healthy Caucasian adults. “We know that potatoes are rich in potassium, magnesium and dietary fiber, all of which may protect against heart attacks and strokes that are a consequence of elevated levels of cardiometabolic risk,” Moore explained. “In fact, potatoes are one of the most important sources of potassium in the diet.”

However, the effects of eating French fries appear to be modified by other dietary and lifestyle factors. For example, those with the highest consumption of French fries and the lowest consumption of red meat had a 26% lower risk of elevated triglyceride levels. In addition, the most physically active adults who consumed higher levels of potato chips had a 25% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “These findings underscore the importance of diet and overall lifestyle when it comes to disease risk.” cardiometabolic,” Moore added. “Public health messages pointing to potatoes, and even French fries, are not supported by this evidence.”

A second study from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center and published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, corroborates previous work and points out that potatoes do not actually increase the risk of type 2 diabetes, they are full of key nutrients and health benefits.

Candida Rebello, PhD, an assistant professor at Pennington Biomedical, served as a co-investigator on the study that examined how a diet that includes potatoes affects key measures of health. Rebello, who is also a dietitian, said: “We showed that, contrary to common belief, potatoes do not have a negative impact on blood glucose levels. In fact, the people who participated in our study lost weight.”

“People tend to eat the same weight of food regardless of caloric content to feel full,” Rebello explained. “By eating heavier weight foods that are low in calories, you can easily reduce the number of calories you consume. The key aspect of our study is that we did not reduce the portion sizes of the meals, but rather reduced their caloric content by including potatoes. Each participant’s meal was tailored to their personalized caloric needs, but by replacing some of the meat content with potatoes, participants felt fuller, faster, and often didn’t even finish their meal. Indeed, you can lose weight with little effort.