“potential danger for the western region of Cuba”

The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) has reported that tropical depression Nine was formed, a system to which special attention is paid due to its possible trajectory.

“In the early hours of today, Tropical Depression Nine formed. The Institute of Meteorology is issuing a notice about this organism”, published the center from Twitter.

“It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, a central pressure of 1006 hectopascals and is moving towards the west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. At five in the morning, the central region of the tropical depression was located at 13.9 °N and 68.6 °W, a position that places it 985 kilometers east-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica”, they indicated on their official website.

For its part, the Miami-South Weather Service in Florida tweeted: “September 23, 5 AM: Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Central Caribbean. Now is the time to make sure you have your hurricane plan ready if you need to implement it.”

According to the United States National Hurricane Center, “Tropical Depression Nine is expected to produce heavy rains, flash flooding and possible landslides in areas of higher ground in Aruba Bonaire and Curacao.”

Heavy rain is also likely to spread to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands in the coming days, they added.

Also, forecasts point to the depression approaching Jamaica and the Cayman Islands as an intensifying tropical storm.

“This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by Monday. Cuba and those along the eastern US Gulf Coast should closely monitor this system, although at the moment the uncertainty in the forecast is quite high,” they concluded.

In this sense, the Institute of Meteorology pointed out that “it is carefully monitoring the evolution of this tropical organism, due to the potential danger it represents for the western region of Cuba, given its position and predicted trajectory.”

From Twitter, the meteorologist Elier Pila Fariñas called for caution when issuing alarmist information.

“Today anyone can say and show information giving the impression that they dominate it. Follow only official sources, not just any couch potato meteorologist.” he pointed.