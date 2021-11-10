Potential Ethereum 2.0 nodes down, while ETH hits new all-time highs

On November 9, the number of Ethereum addresses containing 32 or more Ether (ETH) hit a one-month low.

The number of externally owned accounts (EOAs) on Ethereum with at least 32 ETH dropped to 108,949 from 108,965 on Oct. 22, according to data from Glassnode, suggesting that traders and investors have ignored the prospects of becoming validators on the new proof-of blockchain. -stake on arrival known as Ethereum 2.0.

Ethereum addresses with 32+ ETH. Source: Glassnode

In detail, staking on Ethereum 2.0 requires users to deposit 32 ETH in a designated smart contract address to become a validator. By doing so, the depositor gains the right to manage data, process transactions and add new blocks to ETH’s updated blockchain.

This leads Glassnode analysts to treat Ethereum addresses with a balance of 32 or more ETH as “potential validators.”

Only rich validators on Ethereum

The recent decline in the number of potential validators on Ethereum 2.0 coincides with a gradual rally in the price of Ether.

Over the past 30 days, ETH gained around 37% hitting an all-time high of $ 4,837 on Nov 9. In other words, now becoming a validator on the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain costs more than $ 153,000, up from $ 23,600 earlier this year.

Meanwhile, data from StakingRewards.com shows that blocking 32 ETH for one year now generates an annual percentage return of 5.42%.

Ethereum 2.0 staking rewards, November 9th. Source: StakingRewards.com

Conversely, holding spot positions in ETH would have yielded nearly 1,000% gain over the past 12 months, with the flexibility to make profits to avoid potential downside risks.

ETH aims for $ 6,000?

The number of validating addresses on Ethereum 2.0 also decreased as Ether prepares for a rally towards $ 6,000.

The recent rally in the cryptocurrency ended with a new all-time high followed a breakout from the cup and handle pattern suggesting a continuation of the bullish momentum towards or above $ 6,000, as shown in the following graph.

ETH / USD daily chart with cup and handle setup. Source: TradingView

The pattern develops when the price traces a strong positive move and then corrects itself to form a rounded low, called a Cup. After that, a recovery to the previous high is followed by a failed breakout attempt above that level.

Related: Double-Digit Earnings for DeFi Tokens with Ethereum and Bitcoin at New All-Time Highs

The price registers a new smaller contraction forming a descending channel called the Handle. Thereafter, the price returns to the previous high and surpasses it by starting a rally equal to the depth of the cup.

In this case, the depth is around $ 2,200, so the pattern’s profit target is $ 6,100. If the price reaches this milestone, the cost to become a validator on ETH 2.0 will rise to $ 195,200.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.